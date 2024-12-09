Apple TV+ series have been nominated for seven Golden Globe Awards, which honor achievements in movies and TV shows.

Slow Horses” is nominated for Best Television Series – Drama. “Disclaimer” is nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Gary Oldman is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama. Jason Segal of “Shrinking” is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Music or Comedy. Cate Blanchett is formatted for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Kevin Kline is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television. Jack Lowden is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. The winners will be announced on Sunday, January 5 on CBS, with streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subs the day after).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related