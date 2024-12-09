Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of “Severance.”

Season two creator, writer and executive producer Dan Erickson, star and executive producer Adam Scott, and stars Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman joined thousands of fans to share an exclusive sneak peek into what lies ahead for Lumon Industries’ innies and outies. The 10-episode second season of “Severance” will debut globally on Apple TV+, with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday through March 21.

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning workplace thriller hails from executive producer and director Ben Stiller and stars Emmy Award nominee Scott, Lower, Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken, and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette. Season two welcomes new series regulars Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

