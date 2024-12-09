Apple tops the list of the annual Management Top 250 ranking of America’s best-run companies as determined by the Wall Street Journal.

Other companies in the top 10 are Nvidia, Microsoft, Intel, Mastercard, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Alphabet, Adobe, and Philip Morris.

Here’s what the Journal says about Apple’s “winning formula”: Apple not only nabbed the No. 1 spot on the list but also managed to emerge as the lone all-star in this year’s ranking. This marks the first time the list has had just one all-star; typically, there are about half a dozen. Some other companies, including Nvidia and Microsoft, came close this year, missing this designation by a hair.

Apple’s financial strength was particularly notable. After starting the year with faltering iPhone sales and new competition from smartphone rivals in China, Apple revived and beat Wall Street expectations in the quarter that ended in June. The company’s services unit, which includes App Store revenue and streaming services, provided a cushion for declining iPhones sales, with the services unit’s sales increasing by more than 14% in the quarter to $24.2 billion. Apple also said sales rose in the period for iPads and Macs.

The company went on to report record revenue for the September quarter, propelled by a modest rebound in iPhone sales.

The Management Top 250 ranking compares companies using the late management guru Peter Drucker’s principles to identify the most effectively managed businesses. This year, 842 companies were graded in five categories (customer satisfaction, innovation, social responsibility, employee engagement and development, and financial strength) based on 35 indicators supplied by third-party data providers. The statistical model that produces the ranking was created by researchers at Claremont Graduate University’s Drucker Institute. Bendable Labs, a private firm, works with Drucker to perform the calculations and interpret them.

