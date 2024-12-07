Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 2-6.
° An Apple employee has filed a lawsuit against the tech giant, accusing the company of spying on its employees via their personal iCloud accounts and non-work devices.
° Can the rumored “iPhone Fold” reignite foldable smartphone sales
° Indonesia is expecting to get an US$1 billion investment commitment from Apple.
° Apple Vision Pro will be officially launched in Taiwan on December 17.
° Judges didn’t dismiss the case as Apple requested, so a UK class action lawsuit against the tech giant over App Store commission fees will proceed.
° Apple has honored “Hysterical” with the Apple Podcasts Award, a recognition given each year to honor a show that demonstrates quality and innovation in podcasting.
° Apple has been granted a patent that hints at a touchscreen Mac with a hinged keyboard and Apple Pencil support.
° I was a fan of the late, lamented (well, by some, anyway) Touch Bar. Now there’s a Kickstarter campaign to introduce its kinda-successor, the Flexbar.
° Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says a display-equipped HomePod and an iPad Pro equipped with a M5 processor will enter mass production in the second half of 2025.
° The global wearable band market grew 3% year-on-year in the third quarter to 52.9 million units with China-based Xiaomi tying with Apple for the top spot.
° Apple’s Johny Srouji is rumored once again to be in the running as Intel CEO.
° Irish corporate tax receipts were up 59% in the first 11 months of the year, lifted by a portion of a 14 billion euro Apple back-tax windfall.
° Apple’s Latin American smartphone shipments grew by double digits in the third quarter.
° TrendForce says Apple is likely to overtake Samsung as the top global smartphone brand in quarter four of 2024.
° iPhone shipments in India grew 35% annually in the third quarter.
° Apple TV+ television shows have received 12 Critics Choice Awards nominations.
° Apple has filed an appeal with the Brazilian regulator Cade against a lawsuit accusing the App Store of having anti-steering rules.
° Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” has made the American Film Institute’s list of the 10 best TV shows of 2024.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today