Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 2-6.

° An Apple employee has filed a lawsuit against the tech giant, accusing the company of spying on its employees via their personal iCloud accounts and non-work devices.

° Can the rumored “iPhone Fold” reignite foldable smartphone sales

° Indonesia is expecting to get an US$1 billion investment commitment from Apple.

° Apple Vision Pro will be officially launched in Taiwan on December 17.

° Judges didn’t dismiss the case as Apple requested, so a UK class action lawsuit against the tech giant over App Store commission fees will proceed.

° Apple has honored “Hysterical” with the Apple Podcasts Award, a recognition given each year to honor a show that demonstrates quality and innovation in podcasting.

° Apple has been granted a patent that hints at a touchscreen Mac with a hinged keyboard and Apple Pencil support.

° I was a fan of the late, lamented (well, by some, anyway) Touch Bar. Now there’s a Kickstarter campaign to introduce its kinda-successor, the Flexbar.

° Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says a display-equipped HomePod and an iPad Pro equipped with a M5 processor will enter mass production in the second half of 2025.

° The global wearable band market grew 3% year-on-year in the third quarter to 52.9 million units with China-based Xiaomi tying with Apple for the top spot.

° Apple’s Johny Srouji is rumored once again to be in the running as Intel CEO.

° Irish corporate tax receipts were up 59% in the first 11 months of the year, lifted by a portion of a 14 billion euro Apple back-tax windfall.

° Apple’s Latin American smartphone shipments grew by double digits in the third quarter.

° TrendForce says Apple is likely to overtake Samsung as the top global smartphone brand in quarter four of 2024.

° iPhone shipments in India grew 35% annually in the third quarter.

° Apple TV+ television shows have received 12 Critics Choice Awards nominations.

° Apple has filed an appeal with the Brazilian regulator Cade against a lawsuit accusing the App Store of having anti-steering rules.

° Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” has made the American Film Institute’s list of the 10 best TV shows of 2024.

