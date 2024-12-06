Outfit7 is giving Talking Tom & Friends fans an early holiday treat with the exclusive launch of Talking Tom Blast Park on Apple Arcade.

Here’s how the game is described: In Talking Tom Blast Park, players team up with Talking Tom and his friends to reclaim their theme park from the mischievous Rakoonz. Racing through Blast Park, they hop on thrilling rides and blast away troublemakers to unlock new attractions, prizes, and characters. As they progress, players unlock new parks like Sweetpop Park, complete with adrenaline-fueled coasters and hair-raising rides.

Talking Tom Blast Park offers exciting, fast-paced gameplay, featuring a playful arsenal of blasters packed with effects like unicorn lasers and rubber ducky explosions. Interactive park attractions such as merry-go-rounds and ferris wheels add dynamic, adventurous twists, while collectible outfits allow players to personalize their characters for even more fun.

Talking Tom Blast Park is the first Outfit7 game to be available exclusively on Apple Arcade, and is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is also part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95.), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog. Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related