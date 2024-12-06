The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that Apple illegally deceived customers into paying for iCloud storage, reports Law360 (a subscription is required to read the article).

The court was apparently unconvinced Wednesday that Apple “traps” customers into paying for additional iCloud storage upon reaching a 5GB backup limit. The court declined to receive a putative consumer class action against the tech giant.

The lawsuit basically argued that Apple forces iOS and iPadOS device users to buy iCloud storage as it doesn’t allow other cloud services to integrate deeply with the system for data backup. Last month Apple provided TechCrunch with the following statement: Apple believes in providing our customers with choices. Our users are not required to use iCloud, and many rely on a wide range of third-party alternatives for data storage. In addition, we work hard to make data transfer as easy as possible — whether its to iCloud or another service. We reject any suggestion that our iCloud practices are anticompetitive and will vigorously defend against any legal claim otherwise.

