Apple TV+ has shared a first-look at “Government Cheese,” an upcoming comedy series starring multi-award-winner David Oyelowo, who also serves as executive producer.

The 10-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 16, with the first four episodes, followed by one episode weekly every Wednesday through May 28, 2025. Simone Missick, Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Evan Ellison star alongside Oyelowo in the series hailing from creators Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr.

Here’s how the series is described: “Government Cheese” is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria (Missick), and sons, Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di’Allo Winston), have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.

The ensemble cast also includes Bokeem Woodbine (“Fargo”), Jeremy Bobb (“The Continental”), Louis Cancelmi (“The Irishman”), Julien Heron (“Baskets”), Djilali Rez-Kallah (“My Hero”), Louis Ferreira (“Stargate Universe”), Thomas Beaudoin (“Hubert & Fanny”) and Kyle Mac (“The Boys”), with John Ortiz (“Bad Monkey”) and Adam Beach (“Smoke Signals”).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

