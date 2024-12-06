Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies gained more ground in mainland China’s high-end smartphone segment in the third quarter, narrowing the gap with Apple, which still leads that handset category, according to the Canalys research group— as noted by the South China Morning Post.

Huawei’s domestic shipments of premium-priced smartphones – handsets that cost more than US$600 – surged 34% in the September quarter from a year earlier. Apple’s iPhone now has a 33% share of China’s smartphone market.

While Apple saw its smartphone shipments on the mainland decline 5% in the same period, the tech giant continued to lead domestic premium handset sales with a 52% share.

