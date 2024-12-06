ADATA Technology has launched the SC740 external SSD, which the company says features an industry first built-in USB-C transfer cable and corresponding storage clip.

It reportedly combines fast read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s with a capacity of up to 2000GB. The SC740 is compatible with macOS, Windows, and other operating systems, and supports file transfer and Apple ProRes video recording on the latest iPhone 16 series smartphones, providing an efficient and convenient storage solution for the modern digital lifestyle.

In addition to the integrated casing and transfer cable, the SC740 external SSD also conforms to the 1.22-meter MIL-STD-810G 516.6 drop and shock resistance standard. A contrasting blue and black color scheme is fashionable and sporty whether traveling, filming outdoors, or at the office, according to the folks at ADATA.

