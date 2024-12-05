The latest research from TrendForce finds that the third quarter of 2024 coincided with the peak season for smartphone sales.

The launch of flagship models by major brands propelled global smartphone production to a quarter-over-quarter increase of 7%, reaching approximately 310 million units and matching figures from the same period last year, according to the research group.

TrendForce reports that the rankings of the top six global smartphone brands remained unchanged in the third quarter, collectively commanding nearly 80% of the market. Samsung retained its leading position with a production volume of nearly 59 million units, up 9% quarter-over-quarter, and a market share of 19%. Growth was driven by the mass production of its foldable series and increased stocking of mid-to-low-end A-series models for the holiday season.

Apple ranked second, with a production volume of approximately 51 million units, marking a 15% quarter-over-quarter increase and a 17% market share. TrendForce says the iPhone maker is expected to surpass Samsung in the fourth quarter as its production peaks. However, the AI-related features of its new devices are unavailable in the Chinese market, and intense brand competition led to a year-over-year decline in sales performance in the region, notes the research group.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, smartphone production is expected to rise nearly 7% quarter-over-quarter. TrendForce says this growth will be fueled by Apple’s production peak for its latest models and year-end efforts by Android brands to capture market share.

