A new champion will be crowned this Saturday, December 7, as LA Galaxy hosts New York Red Bulls for the 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

The match will stream free in over 100 countries and regions on MLS Season Pass at 4 p.m. ET. Apple TV offers a breadth of options for watching the championship match live, including through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices; set-top boxes; game consoles; and on the web at tv.apple.com.

Saturday will mark the Galaxy’s 10th MLS Cup appearance, after defeating the Seattle Sounders last weekend to clinch the Western Conference Final. The New York Red Bulls return for their first MLS Cup since 2008, following a road win against Orlando City SC to claim the Eastern Conference Final.

Coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass with an extended version of pregame shows MLS Countdown and MLS La Previa broadcasting live from Dignity Health Sports Park. The match will feature English commentary from Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman, and Jillian Sakovits, and Spanish commentary from Sammy Sadovnik, Diego Valeri, and Antonella González. Postgame recap shows MLS Wrap-Up and MLS El Resumen will also broadcast live from the venue.

Additionally, the MLS Cup will stream live in Apple Store locations in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. It will also be broadcast live in Times Square in the heart of New York City on SILVERCAST Media’s high-definition Mega-Zilla, with a digital TV display spanning an entire city block. In addition, a 15-foot-tall replica of the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy — awarded to each season’s MLS Cup champion — will be displayed in Times Square for fans to enjoy.

Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience.

With the free Apple Sports app for iPhone, fans in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada can enjoy MLS Cup play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, live betting odds, and Live Activities with iOS 18. For more information on MLS Season Pass, visit apple.co/_MLS_.

