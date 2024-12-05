Apple shipped over nine million iPhones in India from January to September 2024, according to IDC — as noted by Cult of Mac. This represents a 35% year-over-year growth for the iPhone’s shipments in the country, notes the research group.

According to IDC, Apple had 28.7% of the smartphone market in India in quarter three of 2024. In comparison, Samsung’s share eroded to 15.2%, down by 7.3% from the first quarter. IDC says the gap will only grow further, as the October-December quarter is typically the strongest one for Apple.

In quarter three, the tech giant reportedly shipped four million devices, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 being the hottest sellers. According to Cult of Mac, this is apparently the highest number of iPhones the company has ever shipped in a quarter.

