Greg Wise (“The Crown”), Jacob Ifan (“SAS Rogue Heroes”), Grace Ambrose (“Amen”), and Maria Almeida (“The Strays”) have joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series “The Buccaneers” for Season 2, reports Deadline. Their character details are under wraps.

About ‘The Buccaneers’

Here’s how the series is described: Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning…

