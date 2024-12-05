Latin America’s smartphone shipments grew 11.2% year-over-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2024, the fifth consecutive quarter of YoY growth, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung leads the market with a 33.2% share and a 5% YoY growth in volume, notes the research group. Apple and OPPO both registered double-digit YoY shipment growth.

Apple’s volumes rose 21% YoY in the region, driven mostly by Brazil and Mexico. Apple has been lowering the price of legacy models more aggressively with local assembling in Brazil. The iPhone 13 was the best-selling Apple model in the region in the third quarter of 2024. The iPhone 16 was launched at different schedules in the region, with only Mexico a part of the global launch. All other countries’ pre-sales took place one or two weeks after the global launch, with sales in other countries set to start in early October.

Counterpoint says that most of the countries in the LATAM region grew YoY, except for Argentina, Colombia, and Ecuador, as they are still embroiled in different degrees of economic crises. However, among these countries, Argentina saw the highest quarter-over-quarter growth, with volumes more than doubling from the previous quarter.

