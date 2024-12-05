Apple TV+ television shows have received 12 Critics Choice Awards nominations. They are:

“Slow Horses” is nominated for Best Drama Series. Anna Sawai (“Pachinko”) and Fiona Shaw “Bad Sisters” are both nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”) is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. “Michael Urie (“Shrinking”) is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

“Disclaimer” and “Masters of the Air” are both nominated for Best Limited Series. Kevin Kline (“Disclaimer”) is nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. Cate Blanchett (“Disclaimer”) is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. Leila George (“Disclaimer”) is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

Both “Acapulco” and “Pachinko” are nominated for Best Foreign Language Series.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Nominations for the film categories will be revealed December 12, and the awards will be handed out Sunday, January 12, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

