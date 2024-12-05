Apple TV+ is launching on Prime Video in the UK, Australia and Canada today, reports Deadline.

Apple’s streaming service will become available as an add-on subscription for £8.99 ($11.40) per month in the UK and $12.99 in the latter two territories. Prime Video subs will be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ with no extra apps to download.

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video’s collection of add-on subscription options in Australia, Canada and the UK including Paramount+, Crunchyroll and Crime & Investigation Play.

About Apple TV+

