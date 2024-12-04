XREAL has unveiled what it calls “a step change” for its newest augmented reality (AR) glasses, the XREAL One Series.

Using XREAL’s brand new, in-house designed X1 independent spatial computing co-processor, the XREAL One Series purportedly creates a spatial display from nearly any device and for anything the wearer sees. This means it “leaps beyond the limits of today’s AR and VR devices by introducing a fully customizable cinematic virtual screen that is for the first time spatially controlled by the glasses themselves,” says Chi Xu, CEO and co-founder of XREAL.

The REAL One Series connects to nearly any compute device with video over USB-C, unlocking a spatial display for apps, games, web sites, productivity tools, communications platforms, and more, while also enabling AR holographic experiences from developers who build with XREAL’s software developer kit.

Xu says any XREAL One Series wearer, no matter if they connect their XREAL One Series glasses to a Mac, iPhone, Android device, Steam Deck, Windows PC, or just about any device with video-out over USB-C, can experience “the most stable virtual screen and anchor it anywhere they choose in three dimensional space with the simple press of a button on the glasses.”

“XREAL One Series produces spatial displays that are larger, more stable, more customizable, with faster refresh rates than any AR glasses available today because they are built around a revolutionary custom design that spotlights the company’s refreshed optical engine plus the built-in X1 co-processor,” he adds. “The unrivaled combination offers a consistent low latency 3DoF spatial screen regardless of source device with a crystal clear picture from edge to edge. X1 delivers an incredibly low motion-to-photon (M2P) latency of only ~3ms at 120Hz, ensuring a smooth and stable anchored or floating spatial screen at all times, without visual blur or image lag. The M2P latency, spatial anchoring and image stability delivered by X1 are unlike any OST AR device available in market today, far surpassing previous industry benchmarks of ~20ms. “

You can pre-order the XREAL One Series for US$599. They’re expected to begin shipping in early 2025.

