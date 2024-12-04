Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From CNBC: Apple is currently using Amazon Web Services’ custom AI chips for services like searching and will evaluate if its latest AI chip can be used to pre-train its AI models included in Apple Intelligence.

° From AppleInsider: We’ve already got Face ID sensors and a bunch of health sensors in the Apple Watch, but future Apple devices including the Apple Vision Pro will have many more measuring devices, including one for analyzing breathing through your nose. Here’s what else is coming.

° From Macworld: A long-time rumor about a rare Macintosh blunder has finally been proven true. Yes, Apple did sell the Macintosh LC III with a motherboard mistake.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE, introduced on March 8, 2022, has now reached the milestone of being over 1,000 days old.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has recently started emailing its users about terms and conditions changes now in effect for Apple Pay and Wallet. Curiously though, the changes actually went into effect nearly three months ago in September. Here’s what you should know.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, ”Pilot Pete” Harmon, Patrice Brend’Amour, and Chuck Joiner kick off the first part of MacVoices 2024 Holiday Gift Guide #4 with a wide range of picks, from expensive to stocking stuffers, books to audio, and more. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related