Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the second season of the psychological thriller “Surface,” starring and executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and created by Veronica West.

In season two, Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) continues her mission to find answers in her hometown of London. The eight-episode second season premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 21, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through April 11, 2025.

Here’s how season two is described: The second chapter of “Surface” follows Sophie to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

In addition to Mbatha-Raw, returning cast members Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady are joined by new stars Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson and Freida Pinto.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Surface” was created by West, who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, and is produced by Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine, and Mbatha-Raw stars and executive produces. Season two directors include Ed Lilly, Jon East, Lynsey Miller and Alrick Riley.

