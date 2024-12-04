New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows that retail stores sell more iPhones than online channels all year, and that lead grows a little during the holiday quarter.

At mobile carrier stores, which together account for about three-fourths of iPhone sales, and where in-person sales are almost twice as common during the year, the share of physical store sales also increases in the holiday quarter.

CIRP says that, in contrast, Apple retail, which accounts for less than 20% of US iPhone sales, sees an increase in online buying during the fourth quarter. The research group attributes at least some of this to online orders of new iPhone models introduced in late September. With the diversity of model, color, and storage combinations for iPhones, online ordering directly from Apple is a way to enjoy the most complete selection right after a product launch.

“The holiday quarter is thus very confusing, with the two dominant iPhone sellers showing opposite in-person vs. online shopping results,” CIRP. “ We can conclude Black Friday and Cyber Monday have merged into ‘after Thanksgiving holiday shopping’ with online sellers offering Black Friday discounts and physical retailers not letting up on their promotions.”

