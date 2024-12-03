Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are getting easier to buy into, as Coinbase is rolling out a new integration today for purchasing crypto via Apple Pay across third-party apps.

° From MacRumors: Apple has tweaked its Home app webpage to indicate that its upcoming robot vacuum control feature will now arrive in early 2025 rather than later this year, as previously advertised.

° From the Apple Developer website: App Review will continue to accept submissions throughout the holiday season. Please plan to submit time-sensitive submissions early, as we anticipate high volume and reviews may take longer to complete from December 20-26.

° From Macworld: An Apple patent hints at an iPhone (and maybe Macs and iPads) with multiple, customizable action buttons.

° From Cult of Mac: Tesla is rolling out a significant holiday software update, headlined by the launch of its first Tesla Apple Watch app.

° From MacVoices Live!: This episode of Vision Pro Focus, our project in conjunction with Vision Pro Files, features a discussion of “The First 10 Things You Should Do With Your Apple Vision Pro.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related