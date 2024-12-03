Indonesia is expecting to get an US$1 billion investment commitment from Apple in a week, reports Reuters.

Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani told lawmakers in a hearing that Indonesia expects more investment if Apple decides to make the country part of its supply chain.”Whoever benefits from the sales must invest here, create jobs here. What’s important is how the global value chain moves here, because once it does, suppliers follow,” he said, adding the investment commitment is part of a first phase.

On October 8, it was reported that Indonesia was blocking the sale of the iPhone 16 line-up because Apple hadn’t compiled with local content regulations aimed at boosting the domestic industry.

The tech giant has yet to fulfill its investment commitments in Indonesia and must renew its domestic component level (TKDN) license, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said.

“Apple’s iPhone 16 cannot be sold in Indonesia yet because the extension of the TKDN certification is still pending, awaiting further investment realization from Apple,” Agus told reporters in Jakarta on October 8. The iPhone maker has only invested 1.48 trillion rupiah (about US$95 million) in Indonesia, he said, “falling short of its total commitment” of 1.71 trillion rupiah.”

