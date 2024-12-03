Apple has announced that Apple Vision Pro will be launched in Taiwan, with reservations starting at 9 a.m. on December 5 (Thursday) and available on December 17 (Tuesday).

The spatial computer will be available to all physical Apple retail stores and Apple Online Stores, starting at NT$119,900, with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage space for customers to choose from. Customers can purchase the Apple Vision Pro at the Apple Online Store, Apple Store App or physical Apple Retail Store, and have personalized support from Apple specialists. Customers will be able to make an appointment for a 30-minute online display of Apple Vision Pro. When reservations are open, more relevant information will be provided.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

