Apple has honored “Hysterical” with the Apple Podcasts Award, a recognition given each year to honor a show that demonstrates quality and innovation in podcasting.

The seven-part series, produced by Wondery and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios, investigates a mysterious illness that spreads among a group of high school girls in upstate New York.

“Hysterical” debuted on Apple Podcasts in July 2024, and quickly rose to No. 1 in the Top Shows chart. Since then, fans have continued to listen and recommend the series, and Hysterical ended the year as the No. 9 most popular new show of the year in the Top Charts of 2024 on Apple Podcasts.

Apple Podcasts also recently announced new ways for listeners to celebrate and discover narrative series with a new Top Series chart, a new Series category, and Series Essentials, a feature recognizing one series every month that best defines the category.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related