As noted by MacRumors, Apple has launched Apple Music Replay for 2024, giving subscribers early access to their personalized music listening statistics and trends for the year.

Accessible at music.apple.com/replay, the feature provides users with detailed insights into their music preferences and listening habits over the last 12 months. Apple has been offering monthly replays since February, but now users can view their stats for the full year, notes MacRumors.

The 2024 playlist should appear at the bottom of your “Listen Now” page — if you’ve previously added Replay playlists to their library before. Visiting the Replay website can provide even more data.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related