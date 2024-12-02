Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Protestors alleging that Apple is complicit in child labor abuse blocked the University Village Apple Store in Seattle, Washington, causing Apple to close it early on Black Friday.

° From MacRumors: Apple has increased trade-in values for iPad models in the United States, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini.

° From 9to5Mac: Arizona chip plants could make 2nm chips from 2028, claims TSMC.

° From The MacObserver: An aftermarket kit restores Apple CarPlay to GM EVs, challenging the automaker’s decision to remove the popular feature from its vehicles.

° From Cult of Mac: You’d better get the tissues ready before watching Apple’s new seasonal holiday ad, appropriately titled “Heartstrings.”

