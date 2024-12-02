Another day, another lawsuit. An Apple employee has filed a lawsuit against the tech giant, accusing the company of spying on its employees via their personal iCloud accounts and non-work devices, reports Semafor.

The suit was filed Sunday evening in California state court and claims Apple employees are required to give up the right to personal privacy. The lawsuit says that Applecan “engage in physical, video and electronic surveillance of them [employees]” even when they are at home and after they stop working for Apple.

Those requirements are part of a long list of Apple employment policies that the lawsuit says violate California law. According to Semafor, the plaintiff in the case, Amar Bhakta, has worked in advertising technology for Apple since 2020. According to the suit, the tech giant used its privacy policies to harm his employment prospects.

