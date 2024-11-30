Apple has announced that this holiday season, Wallace & Gromit have decorated London’s Battersea Power Station, home to Apple’s U.K. headquarters.

From 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. today, and every day until New Year’s Eve, a pair of Christmas trees will light up the two wash towers on the landmark’s river-facing façade. Visitors will see the two characters decorate the giant trees in their own inimitable styles, despite the intervention of the mischievous Feathers McGraw. Aardman follows in the footsteps of David Hockney, who last year created Bigger Christmas Trees, drawn on iPad Pro.

Aardman, the multi-award-winning animation studio and creator of Wallace & Gromit, used iPhone 16 Pro Max to create a short animation that transforms the iconic 101-metre-high chimneys that soar above the River Thames. iPhone 16 Pro Max was mounted on motorized heads on set to capture two angles of the Christmas trees, shooting a total of 6,000 frames. Eight iPhone 16 Pro Max devices used the 5x Telephoto camera to shoot super-high-resolution images in ProRAW, which were then assembled frame by frame to produce a 6K video.

