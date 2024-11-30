Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of November 24-29.

° “Wolfs” director says he nixed a sequel because he no longer trusted Apple.

° Apple will now repair individual MacBook Pro speakers without replacing other components, too.

° Apple’s iPhone sales in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region grew 12% year-over-year in quarter three of 2024.

° Apple has named 45 app and game finalists for the 2024 App Store Awards.

° The CCI, India’s antitrust body has turned down a request from Apple to put a hold on an investigation report that found the company breached competition laws.

° Apple is facing a roadblock in launching Apple Intelligence in China, with regulators cautioning that foreign companies face a “difficult and long process” for approval unless they partner with local firms.

° Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade says Apple must lift restrictions on payment methods for in-app purchases.

° Apple wants you to be able to draw and write in an extended reality environment using the Vision Pro as evidenced by a newly granted patent.

° The IDC research group says iPhone shipments are expected to grow a modest 0.4% this year.

° Apple TV+’s “Drops of God” won Best Drama at the 2024 International Emmy Awards that were announced in New York on Monday night.

° The leaker know as Yeux1122 claims a foldable iPhone has been now entered the formal development process.

° Based on new data from the CIRP, it seems that holiday gift shopping doesn’t involve iPhones or even Macs, but may bump iPads and Apple Watches a bit.

° iPhone sales in Europe grew 10% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.

