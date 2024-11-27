Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: will again donate $5 for every purchase made using Apple Pay on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria from November 29 through December 8. Apple said its donation this year will be capped at $3 million.

° From AppleInsider: Apple CEO Tim Cook is in China to talk about creating localized Apple Intelligence LLMs, but the company faces difficult regulatory hurdles.

° From 9to5Mac: Some 11,000 Starbucks stores in North America have been hit by a ransomware attack on one of its largest IT providers.

° From Counterpoint Research: Global foldable smartphone shipments decreased 1% year-over-year in the third quarter, marking the market’s first-ever quarter three decline.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Mark Fuccio, Wally Cherwinski, and host Chuck Joiner finish off the second part of MacVoices 2024 Holiday Gift Guide with small picks, big picks, iPhone picks, audio picks, and more.

