Europe’s smartphone market continued its recovery for the third consecutive quarter in quarter three (Q3) of 2024, registering 8% year-over-year (YoY) shipment growth, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor Service.

Samsung maintained its lead and grew 9% YoY, although this was largely off a very low base in Q3 2023. With both the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy A16 launching in October, Samsung should see further growth, but its market leadership will be challenged by Apple in the fourth quarter, according to Counterpoint.

Speaking of the iPhone, Apple grew 10% YoY in Q3 2024, but again this was largely off a low base, notes the research group. Despite strong initial sales for the iPhone 16, demand has waned compared to the iPhone 15 last year. Nevertheless, Apple will challenge market leadership in quarter four as usual, according to Counterpoint.

“The growth for three consecutive quarters reiterates returning consumer confidence after a difficult 2023,” says Jan Stryjak, associate director at Counterpoint, says. “However, due to some uncertainty around the availability of Apple Intelligence in EU markets, as well as the perception of a lack of significant upgrades in the iPhone 16 over the iPhone 15, Apple has not seen the upgrade super-cycle anticipated earlier in the year. Even though Apple’s Q3 2024 sales were up YoY, initial demand for the iPhone 16 was behind that for the iPhone 15 in 2023, which in turn limited YoY growth in Western Europe to only 2%.”

