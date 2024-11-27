Based on new data from the Consumer Intelligence Research Group (CIRP), it seems that holiday gift shopping doesn’t involve iPhones or even Macs, but may bump iPads and Apple Watches a bit.

CIRP asked new iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, and Apple Watch customers where they bought their new device or whether they received it as a gift. Overall, a relatively small percentage of Apple customers receive any of these as a gift, typically under 3% in any given quarter.

“In the October-December quarter, we see an increase in gift recipients for iPads and Apple Watches,” says CIRP. “ In the December 2023 quarter, 6% of iPad owners and 9% of Apple Watch owners received their product as a gift, a significant increase over the rest of the year for both. Almost no iPhones nor Macs are reported received as gifts in the holiday quarter or the rest of the year.”

iPhones are an unlikely gift, as the phone is just the beginning before someone (presumably the recipient) becomes responsible for ongoing mobile carrier charges, the report adds. Mac computers are also rarely gifted. They are both expensive and personal, often needing to meet specific needs, notes CIRP.

By comparison, iPads and Apple Watches are relatively easy gifts. Both are more “nice to have” than “must have”, and non-necessities make good gifts. They are one-time purchases that do not require additional investment (other than already owning an iPhone for an Apple Watch), and they have a lasting impact, says CIRP.

The accompanyinging graphic is courtesy of freepik.com .

