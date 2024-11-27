Apple has “quietly expanded” by 61,000 square feet onto yet another floor of Vornado Realty Trust’s Penn 11 in New York City, reports The RealDeal.

The tech giant signed a lease with Vornado to bring its footprint at the Midtown South office building to 460,000 square feet. The RealDeal says Apple now has the fourth through 14th floors of the 26-story building, which sits on the eastern side of Seventh Avenue between West 31st and West 32nd streets. The deal was for space that was being leased to Macy’s. The building remains Macy’s headquarters.

The RealDeal says this new lease also extends all of Apple’s space through the expiration of Macy’s lease in 2035. The building’s asking rents are US$85 per foot.

