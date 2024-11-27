Anker says its new line of high-speed USB-C chargers are available exclusively at apple.com and select Apple Store locations worldwide.

The chargers come in several different power capacities: 30W, 50W, 70W, 150W, and 240W. Each is designed to meet different charging needs and capable of charging a range of products such as Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more.

Equipped with a Dynamic Temperature Sensor and a Power Tuner Chip, these chargers actively monitor temperature and adjust power output to ensure the safety of connected devices, according to the folks at Anker. Pricing ranges from $39.95 to $129.99.

