L+R, an international design & technology studio and boutique strategy consulting firm, has launched its Emerging Technology Accelerator Program (ETAP), featuring an inaugural Apple Vision Pro Cohort.

This program is designed to give SMB and enterprise teams an early look at the device while helping them innovate efficiently and cost-effectively with the Apple Vision Pro, developing practical business cases for utilizing spatial computing. Apple Vision Pro Cohort includes:

° Educational Workshop: Learn the fundamentals and applications of spatial computing, utilizing Apple Vision Pro for both technical and strategic purposes.

° Applied Imagination Session: Experts from L+R’s strategy, design, and engineering departments will help participants generate ideas and uncover synergies by enhancing their domain expertise with L+R’s technical knowledge.

° Proof of Concept Creation: L+R’s award-winning production team will develop a proof of concept to showcase practical applications, fostering an innovation culture and encouraging stakeholder buy-in.

° Participants will also have the opportunity to experience the Apple Vision Pro devices at L+R’s global studios in Brooklyn, Barcelona and Milan, or during visits to Cohort members’ offices worldwide.

To learn more and apply to the L+R Emerging Technology Accelerator Program, Apple Vision Pro Cohort visit etap.levinriegner.com.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

