Apple is facing a roadblock in launching Apple Intelligence in China, with regulators cautioning that foreign companies face a “difficult and long process” for approval unless they partner with local firms, according to the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

The article reports that a senior official at the Cyberspace Administration of China says foreign device makers will find a “simple and straightforward approval process” IF they utilize already-approved large language models (LLMs) from Chinese companies, rather than attempting to implement their own AI systems.

Apple Intelligence was announced on September 9. The personal intelligence system combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence starting with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. More features will launch in the coming months.

Apple Intelligence is deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, harnessing the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks — all while, per Apple, protecting users’ privacy and security.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related