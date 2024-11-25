Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Macworld: Apple has crossed a line with iMovie ads. Pushing a $300 upgrade in an app that came free with my Mac? Not cool.

° From AppleInsider: Indian media has revealed that Apple is in talks with more than 40 firms in the region to become component suppliers for devices including the iPhone, ahead of a Trump administration applying tariffs to Chinese imports.

° From 9to5Mac: LG Innotech is the main supplier of Apple’s camera modules, and a new report says the company is upgrading its production facilities in order to be ready for next year’s iPhone 17 Pro cameras.

° From Deadline: Plex, a streaming service with a loyal following and a unique blend of music, film and TV content and user libraries, is overhauling its user interface.

° From The Verge: Apple’s first smart display needs to make the smart home just work.

