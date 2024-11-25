The Competition Commission of India (CCI), India’s antitrust body has turned down a request from Apple to put a hold on an investigation report that found the company breached competition laws, reports Reuters. This means the case will go forward.

The CCI been investigating Apple since 2021 for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system. The tech giant has denied wrongdoing saying it was a small player in India where phones that use Google’s Android system are dominant. Apple has asked for the investigative report to be put on hold, but was denied.

“Apple’s request to hold the investigation report in abeyance was deemed untenable,” the CCI said in the order, as noted by Reuters.

