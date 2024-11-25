“Fly Me to the Moon,” an Apple Original film, that got decent reviews but bombed at the box office, will land on Apple TV+ on December 6.

Heres how the movie is described: Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, “Fly Me to the Moon” is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson), brought in to fix NASA’s public image, wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup, and the countdown truly begins.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Fly Me to the Moon” is directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy, based upon the story by Keenan Flynn and Bill Kirstein. The producers are Flynn, Jonathan Lia and Johansson through These Pictures, with Sarah Schechter and executive producer Robert J. Dohrmann. The film also stars Ray Romano, Jim Rash, Woody Harrelson, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Noah Robbins, Nick Dillenburg, Bill Barnett, Joe Chrest, Peter Jacobson and Christian Zuber.

