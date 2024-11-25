Smartphone shipments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region declined 11% year-over-year (YoY) and 5% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) in quarter three (Q3) of 2024, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service. However, it was mostly good news for Apple.

The overall smartphone shipment decline was caused by inventory pile-up from the previous quarter and lingering economic uncertainty, which prevented the region from matching last year’s strong sales, according to Counterpoint.

Apple’s iPhone sales grew 12% YoY, driven by the launch of the iPhone 16 series, whose sales momentum remained similar to last year’s models. However, weaker sales of older iPhone models caused overall growth to plateau. Still, Apple is expected to continue to improve product availability and implement targeted promotions to drive demand in the region in the coming years, according to Counterpoint.

Samsung remained the market leader in Q3 2024 with a 23% share, though it saw a YoY shipment decline. Transsion Group saw its market share decline from 34% in Q3 2023 to 30% in Q3 2024, its biggest drop in seven quarters. Xiaomi saw flat sales YoY in Q3 2024 but a QoQ decline.

