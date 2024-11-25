Apple TV+ has handed a very early renewal to its upcoming drama series “Your Friends & Neighbors,” from creator Jonathan Tropper (Apple’s “See,” “Warrior”) — even though the series hasn’t debuted yet.

The drama stars and is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (“Mad Men,” “Fargo”). “Your Friends & Neighbors” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 11, 2025, with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly through Friday, May 30.

Here’s how the series is described: After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Vestment Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Alongside Hamm, the series also stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Hailing from Apple Studios and produced by Tropper Ink, the series is created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+. Additionally, Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie.

