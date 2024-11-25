Every year, Apple honors the very best apps and games of the year through the App Store Awards — a recognition of “exceptional user experience, design, and innovation from developers across the world.”

With 45 App Store Award finalists across 12 different categories, these apps and games have helped users accomplish more, be more creative, and better connect with friends and family, says Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of Worldwide App Store. This year, the App Store Awards include a new Apple Vision Pro category, highlighting “stunning achievements in the world of spatial computing.”

App Store Award winners chosen from this distinguished group of app and game developers will be announced in the coming weeks. You can find the complete list of nominees here.

