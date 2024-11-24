Jon Watts, the director of Apple Original Films’ “Wolfs,” with George Clooney and Brad Pitt canned the plans of a sequel because “I no longer trusted them as a creative partner,” he told Deadline.

The film was originally planned as a theatrical release, but Apple changed course and immediately put it on its Apple TV+ streaming service. Watts says he wasn’t even told about the decision until a week before Apple announced the move.

“I was completely shocked and asked them to please not include the news that I was writing a sequel,” he told Deadline. “They ignored my request and announced it in their press release anyway, seemingly to create a positive spin to their streaming pivot. And so I quietly returned the money they gave me for the sequel. I didn’t want to talk about it because I was proud of the film and didn’t want to generate any unnecessary negative press. I loved working with Brad and George (and Amy and Austin and Poorna and Zlatko) and would happily do it again. But the truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner.”

About ‘Wolfs’

Here’s how the most-viewed movie in Apple TV+’s history is described: In “Wolfs,” George Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Brad Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected. The star-studded cast also includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Burić.

