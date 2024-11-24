Apple will now repair individual MacBook Pro speakers without replacing other components, too, reports MacRumors.

In a memo shared with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, the Mac maker said it is offering speakers as standalone repair parts for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. This is the first time Apple has made individual MacBook Pro speaker parts available since 2015, notes MacRumors.

The article notes that the speaker parts aren’t limited to technicians at the Genius Bar and Apple Authorized Service Providers. Apple has already shared speaker repair manuals for the new MacBook Pro models on its website.

