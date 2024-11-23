Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of November 17-22.

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is “evaluating” the “idea of making an Apple-branded TV set.” The Sellers Research Group says this won’t happen.

° Apple may release a revamped AirTag in mid-2025.

° Could the success of the Ray-Ban Meta spur Apple to focus more on the rumored “Apple Glasses”?

° Despite a sales dip, Apple continues to dominate the market with its AirPods line-up and Beats subsidiary.

° Apple TV+ has reportedly hired an executive to license its original productions to other companies.

° In a support document, Apple says it’s ending iCloud backup support for iOS 8 and earlier.

° Apple has shared the most popular podcasts of 2024, with year-end charts localized for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions.

° Future Vision Pros may have a “removable facial interface,”

° Apple wants you to be able to draw in a computer-generated environment on the Vision Pro.

° Apple is now directly selling ads shown in the Apple News app for the first time, according to Axios.

° Apple has released macOS 15.1.1, iOS 18.1.1, iPadOS 18.1.1, and visionOS 2.1.1, all with security fixes.

° iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were the best-selling models during China’s Singles’ Day period, but Apple saw a double-digit year-over-year (YoY) in smartphone sales.

° Apple says its Shazam app has now officially surpassed over 100 billion song recognitions since it launched.

° Apple Music has kicked off its year-end celebration with “The Best of 2024,” a collection of playlists recognizing, well, the best tunes as curated by Apple’s editorial team.

° Big Tech companies and others that together process more than 13 billion financial transactions annually through digital wallets and payment apps will be subject to government supervision.

° John Hancock has added the Apple Watch Series 10 to its Vitality Program.

° Apple is purportedly working on a “more conversational” version of Siri in its efforts to make inroads into the artificial intelligence realm.

