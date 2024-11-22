In a new report, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) claims Apple’s policies are holding back innovation in web browsers.

The CMA opened its investigation following its Mobile Ecosystems Market Study in 2021, which found that Apple and Google have an effective duopoly on mobile ecosystems, including operating systems, app stores and web browsers on mobile devices. This puts Apple and Google in a position to set the rules on how mobile browsers can work on iOS and Android devices respectively, according to the CMA.

The group has provisionally (that is, temporarily) found that Apple’s rules restrict other competitors from being able to deliver new, innovative features that could benefit consumers. Other browser providers have highlighted concerns that they have been unable to offer a full range of browser features, such as faster webpage loading on iPhone.

Many smaller UK app developers also purportedly told the CMA that they would like to use progressive web apps – an alternative way for businesses to provide apps to mobile users without downloading apps through an app store – but this technology isn’t able to fully take off on iOS devices. In addition, the group has provisionally found that a revenue-sharing agreement between Apple and Google “significantly reduces their financial incentives to compete in mobile browsers on iOS.”

Other issues considered in the report include the way that users are presented with choices about which browser they use. The CMA has provisionally found that Apple and Google can manipulate these choices to make their own browsers the clearest or easiest option.

The CMA has suggested launching an investigation under the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act, which is set to take effect in January 2025.

