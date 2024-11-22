Steve McQueen’s new film “Blitz”premieres today on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the film is described: ’Blitz’ is the sought-after new feature from Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen featuring the stories of Londoners during World War II’s Blitz.

McQueen writes, directs, and produces the film. McQueen’s Lammas Park produces alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency.

This reunites McQueen with New Regency, where he made the Oscar Best Picture winner “12 Years a Slave,” and “Widows.” The film was developed and packaged by New Regency under McQueen’s first look deal.

