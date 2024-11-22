Reunitus, which specializes in software and services for handling lost and delayed items, has announced support for Apple’s Share Item Location feature.

Share Item Location, a new iOS feature that helps users locate and recover misplaced items by securely sharing the location of an AirTag or Find My network accessory with third parties such as airlines.

Share Item Location is available now in most regions worldwide as part of the public beta of iOS 18.2, which will soon be available to all users as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later. Find My is built with privacy and safety at its core, according to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. The shared location will be disabled as soon as a user is reunited with their item, can be stopped by the owner at any time, and will automatically expire after seven days.

Users can generate a Share Item Location link in the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Recipients of a link will be able to view a website that shows a location of the item on an interactive map. The website will automatically update when a new location is available and will show a timestamp of the most recent update.

Launching in January 2025, the Reunitis support of Share Item Location empowers passengers to securely share live tracking data with airlines and other travel entities through Apple’s Find My app and AirTags, says Byron Smith, chief technology officer at Reunitus. By creating a secure, time-limited link, travelers can provide participating airlines, airports, hotels and resorts with precise location updates for delayed luggage or lost items. The location data refreshes automatically and is designed with privacy at its core, expiring after seven days or upon retrieval.

