Jessica Biel is in talks to star alongside John Cena in Matchbox,” a new, live-action feature film from Apple Original Films, Skydance and Mattel Films that will be directed by Sam Hargrave, reports Deadline.

The movie, inspired by Mattel’s iconic real-world die-cast toy vehicle line, will be based on a screenplay by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper. The film will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger for Skydance, and Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films.

