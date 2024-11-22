HYPER has launched its new HyperSpace Workspace Accessories line that’s “designed for creative professionals to work smarter and more comfortably.”

They include laptop stands and privacy screens. Here’s how Barry Miller, general manager, vice president at HYPER, describes the products:

° The HyperSpace Ergonomic Adjustable Laptop Stand raises the bar of what’s possible for creators and other high-power users. It accommodates laptops and tablets up to 16″ with adjustable height for ideal viewing. Foldable for travel, this ergonomic laptop stand optimizes cooling and integrates seamlessly with MacBooks, combining premium design, portability, and functionality.

Foldable and Compact: Slim and foldable design for portability and easy storage.

Adjustable Viewing Angles: 5 adjustable angles to help improve posture and viewing comfort.

Premium Aluminum Frame: Allows fast heat dissipation and laptop ventilation.

No-Slip Grip Cushions: Silicone cushions provide a no-slip grip for extra stability on desktop surfaces.

Multi-use Functionality: In addition to use with laptops, this stand works for books, tablets, sheet music, and more.

° The minimal HyperSpace Ergonomic Laptop Stand seamlessly combines style and functionality. Designed to support laptops up to 16 inches, it elevates them by about 6 inches, ensuring optimal typing comfort and viewing angles. Its sleek aluminum construction, complemented by silicon grips, secures laptops in place while enhancing cooling to prevent overheating.

° The Snap-On Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBooks keeps your work secure on-the-go.

Pricing and Availability

All products are now available at hypershop.com and on sale at 20% off through December 18:

HyperSpace Ergonomic Adjustable Laptop Stand $59.99 $47.99

$47.99 HyperSpace Ergonomic Laptop Stand $39.99 $31.99

$31.99 HyperShield Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook $59.99-$79.99 $47.99-$63.99

Like this: Like Loading...

Related